CHRISTUS Health breaks ground on new Cancer Center in Longview

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2025 at 8:24 am

LONGVIEW– In 2024, across the United States, an estimated two million new cancer cases were reported.

“It’s hard to find anyone who’s not been directly impacted by cancer,” CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic physician vice president of operations John DiPasquale M.D. said.

Nearly one hundred and fifty thousand of them here in Texas.

“Look at our incidence of cancer in northeast Texas, we’re near the highest in the state, also with mortality,” DiPasquale said.

According to the Department of State Health Services, Gregg and Smith are among the counties above the 90th percentile for cancer incidence rates in all of the Lone Star state.

“There’s frankly more demand than we can meet at present,” CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System president and CEO Todd Hancock said.

On Wednesday, CHRISTUS Health broke ground on a new $36 million Cancer Center in Longview. There’s one goal in mind for the state-of-the-art 35-thousand-square-foot facility.

“We are going to reduce the incidence of cancer in northeast Texas and we’re going to improve mortality rates,” DiPasquale said.

The American Cancer Society tells KETK that a new clinic of this type will provide access to treatment at home, reducing the financial burden of traveling to larger cities for care.

“To know that you have that resource right here in your community, you don’t have to travel to big centers, but you can access it right here, I think that’s a sense of comfort for people,” Hancock said.

Christus Health added that it will be a one-stop place for patients, and they hope it can reduce the stress and burden on those going through treatment and their families. Our news partner, KETK, reports that construction begins soon and should be finished by the fall of 2026.

