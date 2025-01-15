East Texas man sentenced after brutally killing wife with axe

UPSHUR COUNTY — An East Texas man has plead guilty to murdering his wife with an axe.

The Upshur County Criminal District Attorney’s Office said a Gilmer citizen called 911 to report a man attempting to get into their vehicle on Feb. 26, 2024 at around 1:43 a.m. Police were on the scene within two minutes of the call and located the suspect. The suspect “was soaking wet on the front of his clothes and dry on the back.”

When officers questioned who he was, he reportedly lied before telling them his real name, Craig Allen Smith, and admitted to lying. He told officers he did not want to reveal his identity because “his wife was dead and he did not want to get caught up in it.” According to reports from our news partner, KETK, Smith reportedly told police his wife had been dead for a few hours and that she was at 728 Walnut Street in Gilmer. He was then placed into custody and taken into the Upshur County for an outstanding warrant.

While Smith was being transported to the jail, other officers went to the home address where they met with the victim’s grandmother.

“She invited the officers inside where the body of Vennessa Renae Smith was found,” the DA’s office said. “She was lying in blood in her bed with multiple large lacerations to the upper parts of her body.” Beside her bed, officials said they found a splitting maul axe, which had been used to strike multiple blows to her head, face and neck. Her time of death was approximately 50 minutes before officers had made contact with Craig. After collecting evidence from the crime scene for analysis, a positive match of the victims blood was reportedly found on Craig Smith’s clothing.

The time of death was established by state officials upon learning that the victim’s daughter was next door. She allegedly heard an argument between the Craig and Vennessa Renae Smith. She texted her mother at 12:55 a.m. to see if victim was okay, however, never heard back.

On Wednesday, the Vennessa’s family and members of the Gilmer Police Department were in the courtroom to hear Craig plead guilty to murder, “the first time [Craig] had admitted what he had done.” Craig Smith has since been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

