FORT WORTH – The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that tensions erupted Tuesday at the year’s first session of the Tarrant County Commissioners Court. Sheriff’s Office court deputies detained three people for breaking decorum before and during a briefing by Sheriff Bill Waybourn and other county officials on deaths in the county jail. Tensions ran high from the session’s start, when Mansfield resident Charlie Hermes shouted the words of the national pledge of allegiance as the rest of the courtroom recited. When the pledge was finished, Hermes continued to shout “including Mason Yancy.” Yancy, 31, died Dec. 27 after suffering a medical emergency. He was an open carry protester who often appeared at Arlington City Council meetings. After reciting the pledge to the Texas flag, County Judge Tim O’Hare warned that any other outbursts would be cause for removal.

Later, during a proclamation to honor the 175th anniversary of the founding of Tarrant County, Hermes spoke up from the audience after the commissioners voted to approve the declaration without hearing from a person who had signed up for public comment but was not present at the time. When the person who had signed up to speak on the proclamation was found to be absent, O’Hare asked County Administrator Chandler Merritt if there were more people in an overflow room. Chandler said there was, and O’Hare said the speaker would be given the chance to speak if he showed up later. But Hermes spoke from his seat in the audience, asking how commissioners could vote without hearing public comment. Having issued a warning, O’Hare ordered his removal. Later, during a briefing from Zelia Baugh, executive vice-president of behavior health at John Peter Smith Hospital, a commotion could be heard in the lobby outside the court. A crowd soon gathered to watch as C.J. Grisham, a civil rights and criminal defense lawyer from Temple, argued with a court bailiff about his right to carry a firearm in the building. It was unclear what started the argument, but Grisham could be heard saying that he had a right to bring his weapon into the county administration building because of his status as an Army veteran. During that argument, self-described law enforcement watchdog Manuel Mata, of Fort Worth, came to the lobby to confront court deputies. He filmed them as he demanded their names and badge numbers. Mata was detained and taken away. His arrest was confirmed on the county’s inmate lookup system. A court deputy told the Star-Telegram that Grisham was allowed to show his license to carry a firearm as a veteran and was released.

