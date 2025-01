Smith County offices closed for MLK Day

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2025 at 1:44 pm

SMITH COUNTY – All non-emergency Smith County offices will be closed for business on Monday, January 20, 2025, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Offices will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday, January 21, and Commissioners Court will be held at its normal time, at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Smith County Annex Building, located at 200 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler.

