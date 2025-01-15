Family of missing NC mom, who vanished after making 911 call, seeks answers 1 year later

Marissa Kay Carmichael is pictured in an undated photo provided by the Greensboro Police Department. Greensboro Police Department

(GREENSBORO, N.C.) -- Police in Greensboro, North Carolina, are urging the community to share any information related to the case of Marissa Carmichael, a Black mother of five who vanished one year ago on Jan. 14, 2024, from an Exxon gas station shortly after making a distressed call to 911.

“We appreciate your interest in the Marissa Carmichael case and for keeping it in front of your viewers and our community,” a spokesperson for the Greensboro Police Department (GPD) told ABC News on Tuesday evening. “While there is no public update at this time, this remains an active investigation and we encourage anyone with information to please contact Crime Stoppers to share tips anonymously.”

Carmichael’s mother, Sara Carmichael, told ABC News in an interview on Tuesday that the family, including Marissa’s five children, are distraught as they await updates from detectives working the case.

“Every day I wake up and it's like, here, you know, it's just the day where I might find out some news,” Sara Carmichael said. “Is this the day where, you know, there may be some answers for me, for her kids? It just sometimes – this does not seem real. It still just doesn't seem real.”

Sara Carmichael, who spoke with ABC News in February 2024, along with Marissa’s sister Emma Villegas, as the search for her daughter hit the one-month mark, said that Tuesday was a “hard day” for the family since it marked one year since anyone had seen or talked with Marissa.

“It’s just been a real rough day and I’m just hoping things will come to the light soon with the new detectives they have working on the case,” Sara Carmichael said, adding that she has suffered from anxiety, depression, insomnia and experienced frequent panic attacks since her daughter’s disappearance.

“It's like a constant state of panic, of worry, of, you know, not sleeping, always wondering what, what could she be going through? You know, is she still alive?” she said.

According to police, Carmichael was last seen at 3:46 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14, at the Exxon gas station on 809 East Market St. in Greensboro and made a distressed call to 911 just before she vanished.

In the 911 call – the audio of which was obtained by ABC News — Carmichael appeared distressed and was asking for help finding a ride home. According to an incident report obtained by ABC News, when police arrived at the gas station, Carmichael wasn’t there.

During the 2-minute call, Carmichael, whose name is bleeped out when she identifies herself, tells the 911 dispatcher that a man had asked her to pick up some things at the gas station but drove off while she was inside and that she has no way of getting home. Police have confirmed that the call is from Marissa.

“I don't know where I am in Greensboro … he took off with my phone. I have no clue where I'm at. I have no numbers,” Carmichael tells the dispatcher.

Sara Carmichael said that the family last saw Marissa on Saturday, Jan. 13, and were with her all day, but since Jan. 14, her daughter – an avid social media user – has not been active on her accounts and her phone has been turned off, going straight to voicemail.

According to Carmichael, on the night before her disappearance, Marissa told her sister Emma that she was going to the club and asked her not to tell her mother because she didn't want her to worry.

Sara Carmichael said after talking to her daughter's friends, she learned that Marissa went to One17 SofaBar & Lounge, and then later went to an Airbnb for an after party, then was dropped off at the Exxon station.

"When I woke up around lunchtime, Sunday [Jan. 14], and she wasn't home, and then I found out she didn't go to work, and that's just not like her at all," she said when asked what prompted her to report her daughter missing. "She's always in touch with me. So, I had a feeling."

Later that day, Sara Carmichael filed a missing person’s report – a copy of which was obtained by ABC News.

Police told ABC News in February 2024 that they are “increasingly concerned” for Marissa Carmichael’s “welfare” and over the past year have shared multiple advisories asking the community to come forward with any tips about her whereabouts.

The mother of five, who was 25 years old as the time of her disappearance, is described by police as a 5 feet, 4 inches tall, biracial female weighing approximately 260 pounds, with long black and blonde braids.

She also has a heart tattoo on her face and a butterfly near her eye and was wearing a white Tweety Bird T-shirt, blue jeans, and yellow sneakers when she was last seen, police said, sharing a surveillance photo with ABC News of Carmichael at the Exxon gas station on the night she was last seen.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Marissa Carmichael's whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

