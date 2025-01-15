‘Conclave’ leads 2025 BAFTA Film Awards nominationsPosted/updated on: January 15, 2025 at 9:33 am
The nominations for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards have been revealed.
Conclave, the Edward Berger-directed film starring Ralph Fiennes, which centers on the death of a pope and the election of a new one, is the most-nominated film of the year with 12 nominations.
Following close behind is Emilia Pérez with 11 nods and The Brutalist with nine. Anora, Dune: Part Two and Wicked received seven nominations apiece.
The BAFTA Film Awards, which are colloquially referred to as the "British Oscars," will announce winners in a ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 16.
