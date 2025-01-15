7 arrested after meth found in Athens home

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2025 at 9:23 am

ATHENS— Seven are behind bars after an Athens property was found with methamphetamine packaged for distribution.

On Sunday at around 7:35 p.m., officials executed a narcotics search warrant on East Tyler Street in Athens. During the search, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said “a quantity of methamphetamine was located inside the residence that was packaged for distribution along with several baggies, scales and syringes.” These individuals were found at the property and taken into custody. According to reports from our news partner, KETK, they have since been transported to the Henderson County Detention Center and booked for the following charges:

-Major Codee-Ray Kenas: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, $150,000 bond

-Amber Simone Van: Possession of a controlled substance and active warrants, $30,612 bond

-Jesse Aaron Shoemake: Possession of a controlled substance and active warrants, $50,604 bond

-Lisa Joann McKee: Possession of marijuana and active warrants, $3,307 bond

-Robert Wayne Hollaway: Tampering with evidence and possession of controlled substance, $3,228 bond

-Eric Weldon Fraizer: Active warrants

-Bianca Jean Adams: Active warrant, $488 bond

Go Back