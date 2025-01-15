In brief: ‘St. Denis Medical’ renewed for season 2 and more

St. Denis Medical has been renewed for a second season. The mockumentary-style NBC sitcom, which aired its midseason premiere on Tuesday, follows the staff at an underfunded Oregon hospital who treat patients while doing their best to maintain their own sanity. Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper and Kaliko Kauahi star in the show, which was NBC's #1 new series of the 2024-25 season in the 18-49 age demo ...

Jared Padalecki is about to suit up in scrubs. The actor will star in a currently untitled one-hour medical drama for CBS. The show will reteam him with his Walker executive producer and showrunner Anna Frickle, Deadline reports. Padalecki will play a headstrong country doctor who practices a unique style of improvisational medicine from a mobile clinic in rural Texas ...

This February, A24 is celebrating the season of love by bringing its romance drama We Live in Time to Max for its streaming debut. The film, which stars Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, will be available on the platform on Feb. 7 ...

Additionally, Waitress: The Musical will also make its streaming debut on Max in February. The film of the Broadway stage production, which stars Sara Bareilles, Charity Ange?l Dawson, Caitlin Houlahan, Drew Gehling and Christopher Fitzgerald, arrives on the platform this Valentine's Day, on Feb. 14 ...

