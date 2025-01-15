Man arrested following standoff

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2025 at 9:00 am

MINEOLA — A stolen vehicle pursuit in Mineola ended in a tense standoff Sunday when the armed driver refused to exit the vehicle. According to our news partner KETK, officers with the Mineola Police Department pursued a stolen vehicle from the city and into Van Zandt County before the suspect stopped on U.S. Highway 80 and FM 1255. The driver, identified as Jacob Swanson, of Gilmer, allegedly refused to exit the vehicle, was armed and threatened to commit suicide by cop.

Mineola PD then requested back up from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team due to the unavailability of closer resources. A SWAT operator, negotiators and two additional deputies responded to the scene.

“Upon their arrival, the hostage negotiator spoke with Swanson for about forty minutes with no desired results,” Smith County officials said. “Finally, CS and OC projectiles were deployed into the vehicle.”

CS gas is a type of tear gas that causes intense eye irritation, coughing and bring sensation in the throat. OC, or Oleoresin Capsicum, is the active ingredient in pepper spray, that causes intense irritation to the eyes, skin and respiratory system. Both are typically used by law enforcement in attempt to incapacitate a person without causing lasting harm.

Swanson then opened the door, showed his hands, but did not exit the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Law enforcement advanced on the vehicle, and Swanson was taken into custody by Mineola PD. He has since been booked into the Wood County Jail for evading arrest in a vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held on a $80,000 bond.

“This incident is a good example of the dangers faced by law enforcement and inter-agency cooperation. It also shows how the use of less-lethal measures can save lives.”

Go Back