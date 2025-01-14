Bethesda Health Clinic receives 15K grant from American Heart Association

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2025 at 3:36 pm

Tyler – Bethesda Health Clinic is pleased to announce a generous $15,000 grant from the American Heart Association’s Circle of Red. The grant money will be used to buy cardiology equipment, ensuring the clinic can continue to provide high-quality care to underserved patients in East Texas.

The grant, awarded as part of the American Heart Association’s Circle of Red initiative. The initiative will allow Bethesda Health Clinic to expand its cardiology services by acquiring advanced diagnostic tools and medical equipment. These resources will help medical professionals at the clinic better detect, treat,and manage heart disease, a condition that disproportionately impacts many in the local community.



Bethesda Health Clinic has been committed to providing accessible and affordable healthcare to the underserved since its opening in 2003. The clinic’s chronic disease program plays a crucial role in preventing, diagnosing, and treating heart disease, which remains the leading cause of death in the United States.

Dr. John English, CEO of Bethesda Health Clinic said in a release, “We are extremely grateful to the American Heart Association’s Circle of Red for their generous support. This grant will significantly enhance our ability to serve our patients and improve heart health outcomes in our community. We look forward to using this equipment to provide even better care to those who need it most.”

