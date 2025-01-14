Robert De Niro acts opposite himself in new ‘The Alto Knights’ trailer

There's double the Robert De Niro in the new trailer for The Alto Knights.

The Oscar winner plays two roles — Vito Genovese and Frank Costello — in the upcoming Warner Bros. Pictures film. It arrives in theaters on March 21.

Helmed by Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson, the film follows two of New York City's most notorious organized crime bosses "as they vie for control of the city’s streets. Once the best of friends, petty jealousies and a series of betrayals place them on a deadly collision course that will reshape the Mafia (and America) forever," according to the film's official logline.

"Where do I start?" De Niro's Frank Costello asks in the trailer. "You're going down a very dangerous road."

"And we ain't been down dangerous roads before? That's the risk you take. Me, I take that risk," the Vito Genovese De Niro responds.

The film was inspired by the true story of the mob boss who brought about the downfall of the American mafia, according to the trailer. It was written by Goodfellas screenwriter and Oscar nominee Nicholas Pileggi, and produced by Oscar winner Irwin Winkler, who also produced Rocky and Goodfellas.

Debra Messing, Cosmo Jarvis, Katherine Narducci, Michael Rispoli, Michael Adler, Ed Amatrudo, Joe Bacino, Anthony J. Gallo, Wallace Langham, Louis Mustillo, Frank Piccirillo, Matt Serviet and Robert Uricola also star.

