Controlled explosion planned for East Texas power plant

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2025 at 3:31 pm

HARRISON COUNTY— Residents near the H.W. Pirkey Power Plant in Hallsville can expect to hear a loud explosion on Wednesday morning.

However, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has advised residents this is a planned and controlled explosion. Our news partner, KETK reports that officials say this is not open for the public to view. Residents are urged to avoid the area. “This is part of a scheduled maintenance procedure and is being done with the utmost safety precautions in place,” county officials said. “There will be minimal disruption, but please be aware of some noise in the area.”

