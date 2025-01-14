Today is Tuesday January 14, 2025
Garbage truck driver airlifted to hospital after train crash in Panola County

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2025 at 3:33 pm
Garbage truck driver airlifted to hospital after train crash in Panola CountyPANOLA COUNTY— Two people have been hospitalized following crash between a truck and train on Tuesday morning in Panola County.

According to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and reports from KETK, a call came in from a passenger in a trash truck who said he and the driver were involved in a collision with a train on the County Road 129 and County Road 127 crossing in Gary.

Once authorities arrived at the scene, both occupants were taken to a local emergency room and the driver was airlifted for a higher level of care. The crash remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol and BNSF Railroad Police.



News Partner
