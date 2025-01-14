Michelle Obama to skip Trump inauguration

(WASHINGTON) -- Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday, her office confirmed to ABC News.

"Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration," the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama said in a statement.

This is the second presidential event in two weeks that the former first lady will have missed. She was noticeably absent from former President Jimmy Carter's funeral on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Washington National Cathedral, where she would have been assigned to sit next to Trump.

Michelle Obama's planned absence was first reported by the Associated Press.

Michelle Obama has attended every inauguration since 2009, including Trump's first swearing-in ceremony in 2017.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will attend the inauguration, as will former first ladies Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton. They all also attended Carter's funeral service.

