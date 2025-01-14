Today is Tuesday January 14, 2025
ktbb logo


Driver hospitalized following high speed chase in Cherokee County

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2025 at 3:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Driver hospitalized following high speed chase in Cherokee CountyTYLER— The New Summerfield Police Department (NSPD) responded to a high-speed chase on Tuesday morning in Cherokee County that left a Pennsylvania man injured.

According to reports by KETK, the high speed chase occurred at around 7 a.m. on Highway 79 west of Highway 110 in the direction of Jacksonville. Chief Fred Butler attempted to initiate a traffic stop after noticing an SUV going well over the speed limit. The driver has been identified as a man from Pittsburgh, Pa.. police said.

The driver fled from Butler at a dangerous speed before he crashed his vehicle in route to Jacksonville. The suspect was taken to a local hospital for their injuries and once released, the suspect will be booked into the Cherokee County Jail.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC