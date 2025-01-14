Driver hospitalized following high speed chase in Cherokee County

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2025 at 3:33 pm

TYLER— The New Summerfield Police Department (NSPD) responded to a high-speed chase on Tuesday morning in Cherokee County that left a Pennsylvania man injured.

According to reports by KETK, the high speed chase occurred at around 7 a.m. on Highway 79 west of Highway 110 in the direction of Jacksonville. Chief Fred Butler attempted to initiate a traffic stop after noticing an SUV going well over the speed limit. The driver has been identified as a man from Pittsburgh, Pa.. police said.

The driver fled from Butler at a dangerous speed before he crashed his vehicle in route to Jacksonville. The suspect was taken to a local hospital for their injuries and once released, the suspect will be booked into the Cherokee County Jail.

