Trinity Valley Community College announces partnership to enhance student opportunities

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2025 at 10:39 am

ATHENS — Trinity Valley Community College (TVCC) and Abilene Christian University (ACU) announced a partnership to provide TVCC students with a pathway to continue their education at ACU.

TVCC students can now transfer completed coursework to ACU without losing credit, creating a simple transfer process for achieving educational goals as both undergraduate and graduate students.

“This partnership highlights the vital role community colleges play in higher education and demonstrates the power of collaboration between distinguished institutions,” TVCC President, Dr. Jason Morrison said. “TVCC is thrilled to partner with ACU to create more opportunities for our students to succeed. This agreement underscores our shared commitment to helping students achieve their goals and prepare for the future.”

According to reports from our news partner, KETK, TVCC currently has partnerships with 14 different universities to help students including the University of Texas at Tyler, the University of North Texas(UNT), Lamar University, Columbia College, and Texas Tech University.

TVCC commented, saying the ACU partnership reflects their mission to foster educational excellence and provide students with the resources needed to succeed.

