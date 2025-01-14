East Texas house fire displaces family of nine

MABANK– A family of nine was displaced on Saturday after a fire burned their home near the Cedar Creek Country Club in Mabank.

Ashley and Brooks Zabojnik along with their seven children have lived in their Mabank home since 2021, but in just one afternoon their house was reduced to rubble. “Lost a lot of sentimental things that can’t be replaced,” Brooks said. “But I know we were the most important thing and nobody was hurt or injured, but lost everything.”

Payne Springs Fire Rescue said they were called out to assist the Mabank Fire Department with a fire burning multiple structures and vehicles on Saturday afternoon. When firefighters arrived on scene they found the home, a carport, a detached garage and two vehicles on fire.

“It started just in the garage, and it was just our car, but then it started to burn over to our house so we were standing there watching like our whole life burn before our eyes and we couldn’t do anything about it,” Ashley said.

The fire was eventually extinguished and no one was injured but the family of nine was left displaced.

Amidst the chaos and before the fire was even put out, the Zabojnik family said their community started showing up and offering support. “Our whole neighborhood was here within minutes helping us,” Ashley said. “I mean, even once the fire was put out, people were already trying to help us get settled and get donations, put clothes on our kids and [get] food, It was more than we could have ever asked for.”

Local businesses like 7 Arrows Boutique and 1st Call Restoration are offering their business services and the Mabank Methodist Church has already raised over $3,000 for the family; standing behind the parents so they can be strong for their children. Our news partner, KETK, reports that donations are also being organized through the Cedar Creek Country Club Community Neighborhoods group, and people can donate to their GoFundMe.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart, we can’t say thank you enough,” Ashley said.

