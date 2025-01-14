Jessica Simpson and husband are ‘living separately’ while ‘navigating a painful situation’

Jessica Simpson has issued a new statement sharing that she and her husband of 10 years, former NFL player Eric Johnson, are "living separately."

The singer, actress and fashion mogul said in the statement, "Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage. Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them."

The couple, who married in July 2014, share three children together: daughter Maxwell, 12, son Ace, 11, and daughter Birdie, 5.

Jessica added, "We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

According to People, Johnson was seen without his wedding ring in November 2024, around the same time that Jessica wrote about making new music on Instagram and added, "This comeback is personal. It's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."

Jessica was previously married to 98 Degrees singer and Love Is Blind host Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2006.

