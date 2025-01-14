California fires weather forecast: ‘Dangerous’ wind situation begins early Tuesday

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2025 at 8:34 am

ABC News

(LOS ANGELES) -- As strong winds in Southern California pick up further early on Tuesday, a "particularly dangerous situation" with a red flag warning will go into effect in western Los Angeles County and most of Ventura County, weather officials said.

The warning begins at 4 a.m. local time. Winds are forecast to gust between 45 mph to 70 mph, with relative humidity as low as 8%.

Those strong winds and dry conditions are likely continue to fuel the historic wildfires raging in Southern California.

The largest, the Palisades Fire, has spread by late Monday to almost 24,000 acres with only 14% containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Thousands of firefighters are battling the blazes across 45 square miles of densely populated Los Angeles County.

Winds overnight and early on Tuesday have been gusting up to 67 mph in the mountains near Los Angeles. The West San Gabriel Mountains have seen gusts up to 67 mph, with the Central Ventura County Valley hit about 66 mph.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the gusty Santa Ana winds will come in periods.

The strongest gusts are expected Tuesday morning and early afternoon, which will then be followed by a break in the evening. More gusty winds are expected Wednesday morning.

It has been so dry that any spark could produce major fire that would grow explosively. The weather in Los Angeles last year and early this year has been the second-driest water year on record to date. Water years are recorded from Oct. 1 to Sept. 2, with records going back to 1877.

After Wednesday, winds will begin to calm down and by Friday and Saturday humidity will come up a bit. There a very small chance for a rain shower Friday into Saturday across southern California.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back