Posted/updated on: January 14, 2025 at 8:33 am

TYLER— Two students at Tyler ISD were recognized as winners in the 2024 Hispanic Heritage Essay Contest, organized by Optimum and co-sponsored by the Univision Foundation. The contest spans 21 states and honors students who demonstrate creativity and the connections with Hispanic culture. The recognition highlights the importance of celebrating cultural identity and the power of storytelling.

Catie Espiricueta, a junior at Tyler ISD’s Early College High School, was awarded the Grand Prize in the high school category for the West region. As part of her win, Espiricueta received $3,000 that she plans to use to pursue her educational goals at the University of Chicago, where she will major in sociology or political science. In her essay, Espiricueta reflected on a simple yet deeply significant dish, which has been passed down through generations.

“This simple meal, chile de huevo, kept my mom’s family alive, and she carried the recipe with her from Guerrero to Tyler,” she wrote. The dish represents the resilience and resourcefulness of her family and her culture, using simple ingredients to create sustenance in times of need. “Now, through this meal, I can taste her home country, her struggles, and her persistence.”

In the middle school category, Ariana Jiselle M., a student at Caldwell Arts Academy, earned the distinction of runner-up in the West region. Out of 1,800 essays, hers stood out for its powerful message of perseverance and family strength. As a runner-up, she received an iPad for her efforts. In her essay, she focused on the invaluable lessons learned from her grandparents, who overcame great challenges to secure better opportunities for her family.

“My grandparents have shown me that if something is important enough to you, you will work hard to achieve success no matter the consequences,” Ariana said. “I am grateful that my grandparents impacted the world in a positive way.”

Our news partner, KETK, reported that Optimum also recognized Hubbard Middle School teacher Jordan Greer for her role in encouraging students to participate in the contest. Greer was among five educators, nationwide, who submitted the largest number of essays from their students in the 21-state region, demonstrating the support Tyler ISD teachers provide to students.

