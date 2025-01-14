Lisa Kudrow on ‘Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion’ sequel: ‘Close as we’ve ever been’

Lisa Kudrow has an update on the upcoming Romy & Michele's High School Reunion sequel.

While guesting on a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Kudrow talked about how the project is coming along.

"We’re as close as we’ve ever been,” Kudrow said. “There’s a script that’s really good, [by] Robin Schiff.”

Barrymore, a big fan of the original film, told Kudrow, “Oh my God, I just got chills. I really did."

“So it’ll happen, I mean, we’ll see,” Kudrow said in response.

Kudrow played Michele Weinberger in the 1997 comedy film, starring opposite Mia Sorvino's Romy White. Elsewhere in the interview, Barrymore said the movie is "so much more than a film" to her.

“It’s a world and I tend to live in it on a daily basis and I certainly quote it every day of my life," Barrymore said.

Kudrow went on to explain that the film originally came from an "equity waiver play in LA" written by Schiff, who wrote the original film.

“So they had to do a backers audition for the play to see if they could even mount the play,” Kudrow said. “And they went to all the [acting] teachers, 'Who do you recommend to audition?' So, you know, I went.”

She said that was her first-ever audition.

"For 'Airhead No. 2,' Michele," Kudrow said. "We were these minor characters. We were onstage a total of seven minutes, in and out, for the whole play.”

