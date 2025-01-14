Two men arrested in Smith County for conspiracy to murder

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2025 at 4:29 am

TYLER – Two men planning the kidnapping, rape and murder of a Texas woman have been arrested according to our news partner KETK.

In the fall of 2022, the woman said she broke up with Dustin Adlai Yates, and blocked him on her phone and email. However, Yates would allegedly keep trying to contact her by using different phone numbers. By 2023, the woman filed a case of family violence with the Houston Police Department and a detective called Yates in October of that same year to warn him not to contact his ex-girlfriend again. A year later, the woman contacted the Smith County Sheriff’s Office after Yates started emailing her again on Oct. 31, 2024. She said she didn’t read all nine threads of emails he sent but he did mention one of her addresses.

Then on Dec. 1, 2024 at 12:30 a.m., Yates allegedly started messaging her with a 903 area code phone number and told her that “her expiration date was soon,” “she had a predictable schedule and daily driving routes.”

Later that day, she received a picture of a friend’s house where she used to stay, according to an affidavit, from a 703 area code phone number. She reported speaking with her friend and that the friend said she got the same picture, from the same phone number.

The woman sent screenshots of messages from Yates from Dec. 1, 2024 to detectives:

“I’d be vigilant if I were you”

“You were a busy girl in 22”

“I wonder what your expiration date is,” and “I think it’s soon”

“You have a very predictable schedule and daily driving routes”

Based on that information, an arrest warrant was issued for Yates on the charge of stalking. Yates was arrested for the stalking charge on Dec. 27, 2024 and then interviewed at the Smith County Jail.

Yates also agreed to speak with the Houston detective the woman originally spoke with.

Houston County officials searching for suspect near U.S. Highway 287

He reportedly admitted to running several background checks on her through multiple websites and that he learned where she was working in Tyler. Yates continued by admitting that he had used different texting applications to disguise his messages to his ex-girlfriend. He eventually told detectives he did not take pictures.

“Dustin stated he wanted Myra to be scared and looking over her shoulder,” the affidavit stated. Dustin stated, without being asked or the topic being brought up, that he had no intention to kill Myra, and if he wanted to, he would have killed her months ago.”

A search warrant was obtained for Yates’ cellphone, which showed he had been in contact with Brad Michael McKinney by text, email and in person.

“[McKinney] agreed to help Yates stalk and gather information on [the woman] for Yates for a monetary return,” the affidavit said. “Yates got a large information dump about the woman from a private investigator. Yates forwarded Myra’s vehicle and address information to McKinney so he could help him locate the woman.”

Yates reportedly told McKinney he would pay $650 for his “wisdom and guidance,” to which McKinney responded “help in any way I can.”

Go Back