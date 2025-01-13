The Brook Hill School unveils new Soules Center for the Arts

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2025 at 4:33 pm

BULLARD – The Brook Hill School in Bullard celebrated their Founder’s Day on Sunday by opening their new fine arts center, the Soules Center for the Arts. According to our news partner KETK, the multi-million dollar center was made possible by a gift from the Soules family, known for the John Soules Foods brand. The center includes facilities like classrooms for vocal, instrumental, dramatic and visual arts instruction, an orchestra room, a drama room, a choir room and an auditorium that will also serve as a chapel.

Braxton Brady, Head of The Brook Hill School, said in a release, “It’s very humbling. It’s humbling to know that we have a group, a community of donors, a founder that are willing to sacrifice and give of their resources so that our students can have the best, and I really truly believe, I’ve been in private school education for 30 years, and I’ve never seen a space as good as this one.”

The Brook Hill School is a private PreK-12 Christian school that was founded in 1997. Their Founder’s Day celebration was attended by musician Michael W. Smith and actor Kirk Cameron, who gave the event’s keynote speech

