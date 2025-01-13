Today is Monday January 13, 2025
Search underway after Tyler jewelry store smash-and-grab

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2025 at 4:33 pm
Search underway after Tyler jewelry store smash-and-grabTYLER – A search is underway for three suspects who allegedly stole jewelry from Zales at the Village at Cumberland Park on Monday, the Tyler Police Department said.

Tyler PD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said the theft happened at 1:25 p.m. when two Black men dressed in black came into the Zales and smashed two cases of jewelry with hammers. While they were inside, a Black woman reportedly stood watch outside. Erbaugh said the two men were in-and-out in less than a minute. Our news partner, KETK, reports that Tyler PD believes they must have left in a vehicle after heading further into the shopping center to the East.

Anyone with information on the three suspects can contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.



