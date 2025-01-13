Elkhart senior recognized for incredible basketball feat

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2025 at 4:33 pm

TYLER — Elkhart High School senior Jayden Chapman was recognized on Friday for reaching 1,000 points during his varsity basketball career.

Texas State Rep. Cody Harris recognized Chapman presenting him with a certification of recognition acknowledging his extraordinary achievement and stellar career to this point. Harris spoke highly of Chapman and praised his strong work ethic and dedication:

“I was proud to honor Jayden with a certification of recognition from the Texas House of Representatives for this outstanding achievement,” Harris said. “His dedication and hard work are inspiring. Keep making East Texas proud, Jayden!”

Chapman is a senior at Elkhart High School. He is a two-sport athlete, as he was a wide receiver for the Elkhart High School football team this past fall. During his junior year, Chapman was also a member of the All-District first team for football.

Chapman and the Elkhart team will continue their season as it nears the end of the regular season. Elkhart has a 7-14 record and six games left before its season concludes on Feb. 11

