Ryan Dorsey remembers late ex-wife Naya Rivera on her birthday: ‘Still in disbelief’

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2025 at 11:36 am

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Ryan Dorsey is remembering his late ex-wife, Naya Rivera, on her birthday, over four years after her death at age 33.

The Big Sky actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share a poem he wrote to Rivera, who died in an accidental drowning while swimming in Lake Piru in Southern California in July 2020.

"Happy Heavenly Birthday," Dorsey began his post. "5 birthdays since you've been gone. Thoughts everyday about how it went wrong. The memories attached to places, Still see all the things, see all our faces."

"Visions of happiness and sadness, 15 years flash by when I hear a certain song. I shake my head often still in disbelief, They say time heals all, but all is not grief," Dorsey continued.

Next, Dorsey shared his commitment to the pair's son, 9-year-old Josey Hollis Dorsey.

"Doing the best I can for our JoJo Binx, As the time goes by, Im often alone and sit and think. I think more of our better times, Like this picture from the past, but it still f****** stings," he wrote.

Dorsey concluded his tribute, "So give Emmy and Lucy one good rub, And if you're reading this, Be kind to the one's you love, You'll never know when you give your last hug."

Dorsey and Rivera were married for four years before divorcing in 2018.

At the time of her death, the Glee actress was alone on a boat with her son, who was then 4 years old. Josey told authorities that he and his mother went for a swim and that afterward, he got back in the boat, but his mother did not.

