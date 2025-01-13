Today is Monday January 13, 2025
Breaking News: Cowboys, head coach Mike McCarthy reportedly part ways after contract negotiations stall

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2025 at 11:27 am
Breaking News: Cowboys, head coach Mike McCarthy reportedly part ways after contract negotiations stall – Mike McCarthy’s contract with the Dallas Cowboys ran out, and his time with the team has run its course. McCarthy, whose contract expired after the 2024 season, won’t return as Dallas’ coach next season. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the two sides were unable to come to terms on the length of contract, and decided to part ways.



