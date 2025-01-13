Man charged with stalking for allegedly threatening WNBA star Caitlin Clark

(INDIANAPOLIS) -- A Texas man has been charged with stalking for allegedly sending WNBA star Caitlin Clark threats over social media, officials said Monday.

Michael Lewis, 55, was arrested on Sunday in Indianapolis and has been charged with stalking for allegedly sending "numerous threats and sexually explicit messages to Clark via his social media accounts," the Marion County Prosecutor's Office said in a press release.

"No matter how prominent a figure you are, this case shows that online harassment can quickly escalate to actual threats of physical violence," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement.

Clark, a phenom at the University of Iowa, won rookie of the year honors in 2024 in her first season with the WNBA's Indiana Fever.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office became aware of a "possible pattern of stalking" by Lewis toward Clark this month, according to the affidavit for probable cause. Between Dec. 16, 2024, and Jan. 2, the suspect allegedly sent Clark numerous sexually explicit messages over X, according to the affidavit.

Investigators traced the X account to Lewis and determined that recent messages were sent from an IP address at a hotel in Indianapolis, which was "especially concerning given that he is a Texas resident," the affidavit stated.

Clark told investigators she does not know Lewis and has not responded to his social media messages or posts, and that his presence in Indianapolis made her "very concerned for her safety," according to the affidavit.

"Clark stated that she has been very fearful since learning of the messages and that she has altered her public appearances and patterns of movement due to fear for her safety," the affidavit stated.

