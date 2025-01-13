What we know about those killed in the LA wildfires

(LOS ANGELES) -- Family members have begun to identify the Los Angeles residents who were killed in the wildfires sweeping through the area since Jan. 7.

As of Sunday evening, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said it was investigating at least 14 fire-related deaths from the Eaton and Palisades Fires which have burned through thousands of acres.

Here is what we know of the deceased victims.

Anthony and Justin Mitchell

Hajime White told ABC News that her father, Anthony, and brother Justin, were killed in the Eaton fire in Altadena.

Both had disabilities and were in wheelchairs and were waiting for an ambulance to transport them to relatives, White told ABC News.

White says her father called her the morning of the fires, saying he knew the fire had broken out and he had to evacuate. He told her he loved her, and then all of a sudden, he said, "Baby, I gotta go. The fire is in the yard," according to Hajime.

"And that's the last words I have from my dad," she said.

Anthony was an amputee and lived with Justin who had cerebral palsy, according to White.

Anthony had several grandchildren, including Hajime's six daughters, and welcomed two great-grandchildren last year, according to his daughter.

"He was a great man. A great dad that any little girl could want," she said.

White said Justin was very smart and enjoyed reading, especially the newspaper with their dad.

"He'd try his hardest to say 'hi.' He tried to tell me he loved me," White said of her brother.

Victor Shaw

Victor Shaw died he died in a heroic attempt to protect his home in Altadena, his sister Shari Shaw, told ABC News.

Shaw lived in the family home since 1965, and had health issues that impacted his mobility, according to his sister.

"I can't imagine what he might have been thinking, how he might have been so frightened," Shari said.

Charles Mortimer

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office confirmed on Sunday that 84-year-old Charles Mortimer was among those killed in the fires.

In a statement to ABC News, Mortimer's niece, Meredith, said he "truly lived life to its fullest."

"He was a world traveler, a sun worshipper, and an avid sports fan," Meredith said, adding that her uncle was happy to see his "beloved" Chicago Cubs win the World Series. "He will be remembered as a man with a quick wit, a brilliant mind, and a love for his family. His infectious smile and never-ending sense of humor will be greatly missed by his friends and family all over the world," she said.

ABC News' Sean Keane and Mola Lenghi contributed to this report.

