Ariana Grande says songs on her ‘attachment’ of ‘eternal sunshine’ ‘really count’

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2025 at 10:09 am

Katia Temkin/Republic

After mentioning in a red carpet interview that she has an "an attachment of eternal sunshine" that she plans to release at some point, Ariana Grande revealed more details of the project to Variety — including the fact that we'll have to wait for it.

Speaking to the publication's Awards Circuit Podcast, Ari says the attachment is essentially a deluxe version with a few new songs. And while it's "in the can," she says she's "still mulling over the timing in my head" as far as a release date is concerned.

“It’s a very special project,” she says. “I’m out there so much right now. I want to let my children miss me for two seconds. I’m excited to surprise them with it at some point." Referring to the character she portrayed in the video for "we can't be friends (wait for your love)," Ari adds, "It’s not the end of ‘Peaches’ just yet, but she’s going in the closet for a minute.”

“The album is so concise, and I didn’t want to add songs just for the sake of it," she notes. "The new tracks are short, but they really count.”

And as for that idea she floated in 2024 of doing some kind of tour between Wicked movies — forget it. “I was considering a mini-tour ... but I’ve decided to prioritize acting for now,” she says. “Performing will always be a part of my life, but I want to focus on this chapter of storytelling through film.”

The Wicked sequel, Wicked For Good, is due out in November 2025 and will feature a new song that the musical's composer, Stephen Schwartz, wrote for her character.

She says, "It’s a privilege to sing this song and be the first Glinda to bring it to life.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back