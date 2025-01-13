Meghan Markle’s ‘With Love, Meghan’ release date delayed due to wildfires

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2025 at 9:56 am

Courtesy of Netflix

The release date for Meghan Markle's new lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, has been pushed back due to the wildfires in Southern California.

On Sunday, Netflix announced it was moving the lifestyle show's original Jan. 15 release date to a new date of March 4.

The delay was made "at the request" of the Duchess of Sussex, according to the announcement, and supported by the streamer "due to the ongoing devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires."

"I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California," read a statement from Markle.

Netflix released a trailer for the upcoming show in January. It featured Markle baking in the kitchen, designing flower arrangements at home and sharing moments with famous friends including Mindy Kaling and Roy Choi.

The new show "blends practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old," the release states.

In each episode of the series, "we join Meghan in the kitchen, garden — and even at the beehive — as she prepares to host friends both old and new," according to the release.

"Whether Meghan is sharing personal tips and tricks, or taking the opportunity to learn something new, it’s a time for connection," it says of the show, which is produced by the Duchess of Sussex.

The Los Angeles County wildfires have burned through tens of thousands of acres, leveling homes, businesses and landmarks.

Several awards season events — including the 2025 Oscar nominations and multiple LA-based television shows — have been affected by the fires, which have left at least 16 people dead and many more injured as of Sunday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back