Today is Monday January 13, 2025
ktbb logo


Merilainen makes 24 saves, Senators end Stars’ winning streak at 7 with 3-2 victory

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2025 at 5:41 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Leevi Merilainen made 24 saves in his Ottawa home debut and the Senators ended the Dallas Stars’ seven-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory Sunday night.

Merilainen was coming off his first NHL shutout Saturday in a 5-0 victory in Pittsburgh. The 22-year-old Finn’s five previous starts this season were on the road.

Josh Norris, Tim Stutzle and Matthew Highmore scored for Ottawa.

Evgenii Dadonov and Jason Robertson scored for Dallas. Casey DeSmith made 25 saves. The Stars also played Saturday, winning 2-1 in a shootout in Montreal.
Takeaways

Senators: Ottawa rebounded after giving up the first goal.

Stars: Dallas faded in the second period and was unable to match Ottawa’s energy.
Key moment

The Stars appeared to tie it at 2 on a power play midway through the second,. but the Senators challenged and it was ruled offside.
Up next

Both teams are back in action Tuesday night. The Stars will be at Toronto, and the Senators will visit the New York Islanders.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC