Posted/updated on: January 13, 2025 at 5:38 am

NBC offered up a reminder of sorts during the NFL playoffs on Sunday night: The NBA is on its way back to its platforms next season.

NBC Sports debuted a promotional spot for its upcoming NBA coverage during halftime of the Washington-Tampa Bay wild-card game. The spot — featuring Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama and Boston’s Jayson Tatum — is NBC’s first with original content including NBA players since the league’s new series of TV deals were announced last July.

“As the calendar turns to 2025, our strategy is to drive awareness and excitement for the NBA returning to NBC and debuting on Peacock this fall,” said Jenny Storms, chief marketing officer of Entertainment and Sports for NBCUniversal. “It was so much fun to create this spot in partnership with the NBA as it winks at the nostalgia and legacy of NBC’s history, but also propels it forward by showcasing the stars of the game in an innovative and playful way.”

Next season marks the return of NBC to the NBA broadcast world. NBC carried NBA games from 1990 through 2002, and the new deal calls for it to showcase games on Sunday night once the NFL season has ended. It will air games on Tuesdays throughout the regular season while a Monday night package of games will be exclusively streamed on Peacock.

The spot unveiled Sunday stars actor Jack McBrayer — of “30 Rock” fame — leading a tour of the NBCUniversal back lot. The group of tourists includes Antetokounmpo, Wembanyama and Tatum, all in their team uniforms and asking McBrayer questions. Among them: Wembanyama asking if he can get on “America’s Got Talent” and Tatum asking if the tour goes through any metal detectors — as he points to his Celtics championship ring.

“Ooh, shiny,” McBrayer said.

Antetokounmpo wasn’t impressed. “I have one, too. I just don’t wear it everywhere,” he said.

