‘Den of Thieves 2’? steals #1 spot at the box office

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2025 at 5:34 am

Rico Torres for Lionsgate

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera sneaks to the #1 spot at the weekend box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

The heist film, the sequel to 2018's Den of Thieves, hauls in a getaway of $15.5 million in its debut week. A pair of former #1s, Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, come in second and third place with a respective $13.2 million and $11 million.

The horror movie Nosferatu scares up an extra $6.8 million for fourth place, while Moana 2 lands in fifth with $6.5 million.

Here are the top 10 film at the box office:

1. ?Den of Thieves 2: Pantera? - $15.5 million

2. ?Mufasa: The Lion King? - $13.2 million

3. ?Sonic the Hedgehog 3? - $11 million

4. ?Nosferatu ?- $6.8 million

5. ?Moana 2? - $6.5 million

6. ?Wicked? - $5 million

7. ?A Complete Unknown? - $5 million

8. ?Babygirl? - $3.1 million

9. ?Game Changer? - $2.1 million

10. ?The Last Showgirl ?- $1.46 million

