Houston County officials searching for suspect

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2025 at 4:19 pm

HOUSTON COUNTY — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for violating his parole and evading arrest near the Anderson county line on US Highway 287 North. According to our news partner KETK, Houston County deputies, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Crockett Police Department are reportedly searching the area for Joe Cryer, 44.

Cryer was reportedly last seen wearing a camo jacket and could possibly be armed, the sheriff’s office warned. Anyone who sees Cryer is asked to not approach him and to call 911.

Officials asked the residents on US Highway 287 near the Anderson county line to make sure their cars are locked and to report any suspicious people to to the sheriff’s office at 936-544-2862.

Go Back