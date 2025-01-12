Bullard raising water bill rates starting in March

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2025 at 4:19 pm

BULLARD — Bullard residents will soon see an increase in their water bill. According to our news partner KETK, the City of Bullard has increased expenses for residents and businesses “due to increasing expenses and high demand in providing quality water and treated water.” The rates will take effect beginning February and be reflected in the March billing cycle.

The city said the topic has been in discussion over the last few years as residential water and sewer rates have not been adjusted since 2018 and the new rate will be similar or some cases lower than other cities their size.

A technical assistant consultant was contracted by the city to study the billing rates of their water systems. The city said this study showed them the revenue they’d need per customer to maintain their water system and how much they’ll need for a future water reserve.

A Citizen Advisory Committee made up of local residents and business people was then formed to review the information from the rate study. The committee, the Bullard city manager, the city engineer, the utility director, the finance director and the public relations director all discussed how they should structure the rates to supply the Utility Fund which maintains the city’s water system.

The committee reached a consensus and recommended a new rate structure to the city council. Bullard City Council accepted the new rates in a unanimous vote as a way to progress towards having a water system that operates self-sufficiently, building a necessary water reserve and replacing aging facilities.

A letter from Bullard City Manager, Pam Fredrick and Bullard Mayor, Shirley Coe said the decision to raise the rates was not made lightly.

“No one ever wants to pay more for anything unless they see value in return. The City of Bullard staff, mayor and city council believe this is a major step to enhancing value to Bullard, its residents and businesses.” Bullard City Manager Pam Fredrick and Bullard Mayor Shirley Coe

Go Back