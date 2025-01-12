Today is Sunday January 12, 2025
Walmart says customers should discard recalled chicken broth

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2025 at 4:18 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart says customers should throw out a chicken broth product that was sold at stores in mostly Southern states late last year.

The retailer has recalled 48-ounce cartons of Great Value Family Size Chicken Broth that had been sold at 242 stores in nine states.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported the recall in December affecting just over 2,000 cases of broth with a shelf life lasting until March 2026. The FDA said the containers had packaging problems that could lead to the broth spoiling. There have been no reports of illnesses.

Walmart says anyone who purchased the product at stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee or Texas should not consume the broth and can ask for a full refund. The company said it’s working with the supplier to investigate.



