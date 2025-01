Tyler traffic advisory

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2025 at 7:22 am

TYLER — The Tyler Water Department is working on a main water break Sunday morning. According to Tyler Police, as crews work on this issue, both north and southbound lanes of traffic Broadway between 7th and 8th Street will be shut down. Motorists are encouraged to avoid this area and seek alternate routes. Officials said an update should be released once the area is back open for normal traffic.

