City renames road for judge after community petition

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2025 at 7:09 am

LONGVIEW — Thanks to a recent community petition, a portion of George Richey Road in Longview has been renamed in honor of Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt. According to our news partner KETK, the part of George Richey Road between Gilmer Road and Judson Road will now officially be known as Bill Stoudt Parkway. The change comes after the Longview City Council approved a resolution to rename the road in their meeting on Thursday.

According to the agenda for Thursday’s City Council meeting, more than 51% of the property owners along the road agreed to have the name changed in a petition that was submitted to the council.

Stoudt was chosen because of his past efforts to help expand the road and his many years of service in Longview and Gregg County. Thank you so much Judge Stoudt for your years of dedication, spearheading not only this effort but many others in our community,” Longview city councilwoman for District 5, Michelle Gamboa said in a recap of Thursday’s meeting.

