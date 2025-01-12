Today is Sunday January 12, 2025
Nacogdoches firefighters deployed to deadly California wildfires

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2025 at 11:20 pm
Nacogdoches firefighters deployed to deadly California wildfiresNACOGDOCHES – Six firefighters from the Nacogdoches Fire Department are heading to California to assist with the deadly wildfires ravaging the state according to our news partner KETK. The team was deployed through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System to help combat the wildfires burning near Los Angeles in southern California.

On Saturday morning, Battalion Chief Sean Black, Captains Shawn Dillon and Dusty Arreguin and firefighters Kalin Cobb, Garrett Lowery and Wesley Pietruszka began their journey westward. The Nacogdoches Fire Department is asking the community to join them in sending well wishes for the safety of their team as they face the fires.



