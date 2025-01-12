Texans get 2 points on blocked extra point return vs. Chargers, 1st in NFL playoff history

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2025 at 11:11 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s D’Angelo Ross returned a blocked extra point for two points in the fourth quarter of the Texans’ wild-card playoff victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday — the first such play in NFL postseason history.

The play came after Ladd McConkey scored on an 86-yard reception early in the fourth quarter. Cameron Dicker’s extra point attempt was blocked by Denico Autry.

The ball flew high in the air on the deflection and Dicker tried to knock it down, but it bounced off his hands. Ross grabbed it and returned it for the score that pushed Houston’s lead to 25-12. The Texans went on to win 32-12 — the first NFL game ever to end with that final score.

Houston coach DeMeco Ryans was so upset about his team giving up the long TD that he wasn’t even paying attention to the extra point try.

“I wasn’t really looking until I heard the big thump and we got it,” he said. “I just see (Ross) pick the ball up and he’s coming towards me. I couldn’t do anything but smile.”

The NFL began awarding two points for an extra point returned to the end zone in 2015. Before that, a blocked extra point recovered by the defense was a dead ball.

It was the ninth extra point returned for a score since the rule change, according to Sportradar. It happened once in the 2024 regular season when the Eagles did it against Tampa Bay on Sept. 29.

There have also been five 2-point conversion tries returned for two points the other way during that span.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Go Back