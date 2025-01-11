Chargers will not elevate Ezekiel Elliott from the practice squad for Saturday’s playoff game

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Chargers will not elevate Ezekiel Elliott from the practice squad when Los Angeles faces the Houston Texans in Saturday’s AFC wild-card round game.

The veteran running back was signed to the practice squad on Tuesday and had three practices. Elliott was released by the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 31 so that he could possibly sign with a playoff team seeking an experienced running back.

The Chargers made a series of moves on Friday. They activated cornerback Eli Apple and wide receiver Simi Fehoko from injured reserve, placed defensive back Ja’Sir Taylor on IR and elevated safety Eddie Jackson and running back Jaret Patterson from the practice squad.

Apple has appeared in four games for the Chargers after signing with the team on Oct. 15. He missed the last six games due to a hamstring injury.

Fehoko suffered an elbow injury at Cleveland on Nov. 3 and missed the last nine games of the regular season.

