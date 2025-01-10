U.S. Attorney for Eastern District of Texas announces departure

TYLER — According to our news partner KETK, United States Attorney, Damien M. Diggs, announced that he will be resigning as the chief federal law enforcement officer for the Eastern District of Texas in January. Diggs, 49 of Frisco, will be departing from his officer position where he led an office of nearly 100 employees, including 50 prosecutors, across six fully staffed offices in Beaumont, Lufkin, Plano, Sherman, Texarkana and Tyler. The district covers 43 counties from the Gulf of Mexico to Oklahoma.

Diggs was nominated by President Joe Biden on Feb. 2, 2023 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on May 4, 2023. He took the oath of office on May 7, 2023 from Chief U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap. During his time in leadership, he focused on public safety, fighting fraud, waste and abuse, civil rights and community outreach. Under Diggs’ leadership, the office achieved noteworthy successes in criminal matters like gun and gang violence, firearms trafficking, drug trafficking, public corruption, healthcare fraud, white collar crime, cybercrime, national security issues, child exploitation and human trafficking.

“I will forever be grateful to President Biden, Attorney General Garland, and Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz for having confidence in me to serve our nation and the citizens of the Eastern District of Texas,” said Diggs. “This office and our committed local, state, and federal law enforcement partners go above and beyond daily to keep our communities safe, uphold the rule of law, and protect the civil rights of the citizenry. I count it a blessing to have assisted in these efforts.”

Diggs also engaged with the community for fentanyl awareness presentations where prosecutors gave One Pill Can Kill talks to students across the district.

“It has been an honor and a privilege leading this District for the past two years. I can proudly say that the Eastern District, the state of Texas, and the United States are safer because of the great work being done here. During my tenure as United States Attorney, the work of this Office has reached five continents in the pursuit of justice and has remained a leader in the fight against international criminal organizations, while simultaneously remaining an active and engaged partner in our communities in North and Southeastern Texas”

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Abe McGlothin Jr. will succeed Diggs as the acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas until the President nominates a successor and they’re confirmed by the United States Senate.

