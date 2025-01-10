Timothée Chalamet will be host, musical guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2025 at 4:31 pm

Joe Maher/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet is going to pull double duty on Saturday Night Live.

The actor will host and perform as the musical guest on the Jan. 25 episode of the sketch comedy show. While it's unknown if Chalamet will sing as Bob Dylan during the broadcast, the announcement comes after he was nominated for a Golden Globe for playing the singer in the biopic A Complete Unknown.

The first show of 2025 will be hosted by Dave Chappelle on Jan. 18 with musical guest GloRilla. This will be Chappelle's fourth time hosting the program, while Chalamet will mark his third hosting gig and first time as musical guest.

SNL made the announcement in a post shared to its social media on Friday.

"first 2 shows of the year!" SNL captioned the post.

The hosting announcements come as SNL prepares for its 50th anniversary celebration. SNL50: The Anniversary Special, a live primetime special, debuts on Feb. 16, while the four-part docuseries SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night comes to Peacock on Jan. 16.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back