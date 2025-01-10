Hoda Kotb hosts final episode of ‘Today’ in emotional broadcast

Hoda Kotb hosted her final episode of Today on Friday.

The host celebrated 17 years as part of the NBC morning program in what was dubbed as a Hoda-bration.

The on-air celebration included special goodbye messages from fellow NBC News personalities Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Keith Morrison and Maria Shriver. Celebrities Jamie Lee Curtis, Oprah Winfrey and Simone Biles also paid tribute to Kotb by sharing goodbye messages.

“I know what making this decision feels like,” Winfrey told Kotb. “I want to assure you that yes, you have made the right move, even though it was hard to do."

Kotb's longtime former co-host Kathie Lee Gifford also returned to the studio to send her off with a special toast. Large glasses of wine were brought out for Kotb, Gifford and the other current host of Today's fourth hour, Jenna Bush Hager.

"May you walk into the most joyful, prosperous, purposeful time in your life with those precious daughters that I watched come into your life, what a blessing that was," Gifford said in her goodbye toast.

To top off the special broadcast, Kermit the Frog appeared in studio to sing "Rainbow Connection" to Kotb, who cried and sang along. Kotb's daughters sat on her lap during the performance.

She ended her final broadcast as permanent host of the program by thanking the fans.

"Can I say thank you to every person who came out here? I read your cards, I got your bracelets, I got the scarves you crocheted, I read the texts, I got everything," Kotb said. "So, I just want to say, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for coming out, for being here, and for everything you did. I love you!"

