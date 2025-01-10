East Texas lawmaker files ethics complaint after receiving political threats

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2025 at 3:22 pm

PALESTINE — An East Texas representative has filed an ethics complaint against Abraham George, Chairman of the Texas Republican Party, accusing him of using coercive political tactics including threats and intimidation to silence dissent within his own party.

State Rep. Cody Harris (R-Palestine), one of the few Republicans to publicly oppose the party’s endorsed Republican caucus nominee for House Speaker, Rep. David Cook., is in the crosshairs of party leadership. Harris, alongside fellow East Texas Representatives Cole Hefner and Jay Dean, have instead thrown their support behind Rep. David Burrows (R-Lubbock), whom they argue represents a stronger conservative alternative to Cook.

KETK News spoke with Harris who asserted that East Texans have little tolerance for bullying. “Growing up here in East Texas, there’s only one way to deal with a bully and that’s to punch him in the nose, so that’s exactly what I’m doing. I’m not going to sit back and let him stifle the voices of the people of East Texas.” said Harris.

The complaint comes on the heels of the “accountability” tour led by Chairman George and AG Ken Paxton. During a recent stop in Tyler, the two GOP leaders reinforced their commitment for Cook and threatened to reprimand Republicans who do not fall in line with the party’s leadership.

“The only way to hold them accountable is in the primary,” George said.

However, this is not the first time George has threatened East Texas representatives on this matter. In December, George threatened to send mailers to Harris’ constituents, censure him and present a primary challenger during the next election. In previous weeks, George said the Republican caucus rules dictate that the candidate with the majority should have the entire party’s support. However, the 44th rule of the Republican Party Rule book states the party can go as far as removing people off of the republican ticket.

“The primary ballot, that is the most unconstitutional, un-American and un-Texan,” Harris added “This small committee wants to override the voices of the people of House District 8, and I will not stand by and be intimidated and threatened into letting their voices be silenced.”

Harris said the amended rule violates section 302 of the government code:

“Threatening to withhold something and spending tens of thousands of dollars to attack me and my district would be an economic benefit to a future primary opponent, that’s legislative bribery,” Harris said. “Threatening to kick me off the primary ballot if I don’t vote how I think he should vote, that’s legislative bribery and coercion as well.”

On Wednesday, George issued a statement hoping the Texas Ethics Commission will do “the right thing” and reject the complaint. “My hope is that Mr. George is held accountable for his actions. I believe that he has committed an illegal act in legislative bribery and I want to see him held accountable for those actions,” Harris said.

Go Back