Passengers evacuate plane on slides after Delta flight aborts takeoff

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2025 at 11:40 am

Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(ATLANTA) -- Hundreds of passengers were forced to evacuate on slides during a snowstorm after their Delta flight aborted takeoff from Atlanta due to an engine issue Friday morning, the airline said.

Delta Flight 2668 was traveling from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul when it suspended takeoff shortly after 9 a.m. due to "an indication of an engine issue," the airline said.

Passengers exited the Boeing 757-300 aircraft through emergency slides and ground transportation was used to take them back to the terminal.

Four passengers reported minor injuries in the incident, with one transported to an area hospital, the airport said. The other three were treated at the scene, the airport said. The nature of their injuries was not immediately clear.

The plane was carrying 201 passengers and seven crew members.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our people and customers, and we apologize to our customers for their experience," Delta said in a statement. "We are working to support our customers and get them to their destinations as safely and quickly as possible."

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate.

Operations at the Atlanta airport were delayed due to the incident and the "ongoing severe weather," the airport said in a statement.

Approximately 2 inches of snow had fallen by noon in Atlanta, the most in seven years, as a massive winter storm impacts the South.

More than 2,600 flights across the country have been canceled as of midday Friday due to the storm, with Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas and Nashville seeing the biggest impacts.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back