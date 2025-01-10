Longview PD searching for missing 21-year-old woman

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2025 at 10:52 am

LONGVIEW– The Longview Police Department is seeking the public’s help as they search for a missing 21-year-old woman.

Officials said Nyah Newton was last seen in the 4480 block of Tanglewood Road. She is described as being around 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 90 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Our news partner, KETK, reports that Officials said Newton was last seen wearing a brown shirt and checkered black and white pajama pants. Anyone with information about Newton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.

