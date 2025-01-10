Jacksonville Police Chief relieved from duty

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2025 at 10:46 am

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams was “relieved” from his duties on Thursday afternoon. The City of Jacksonville said the action was made by City Manager James Hubbard after Williams held the position for nearly five years.

“A pattern of poor judgement, disengagement and disrespect culminated in my decision,”

Hubbard said. “I wish Mr. Williams well and look forward to naming a new chief that will provide the service and professionalism deserved by the department, organization, and community.”

According to our news partner, KETK, Assistant Chief of Police Steven Markasky has been named as Acting Chief of Police, that will ensure a smooth transition.Plans regarding the process to install a new police chief will be released soon, the city said.

