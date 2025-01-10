Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streamingPosted/updated on: January 10, 2025 at 10:10 am
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:
Peacock
The Traitors: Will you be a traitor or a faithful? Watch reality stars make that choice in season 3 of the competition show.
Netflix
The Upshaws: Streaming's funniest family is back for more chaos. Part 6 of the sitcom is now available to watch.
Max
The Pitt: Noah Wyle is back in scrubs. The ER actor stars in the brand-new medical drama series.
Prime Video
On Call: From the creators of Law & Order comes a series about police officers in Long Beach, California.
Hulu and Disney+
Goosebumps: The Vanishing: David Schwimmer stars in the new chapter of the thrilling anthology series.
MGM+
Rogue Heroes: Watch how the special forces unit SAS came to be in season 2 of the drama series.
That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.