Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2025 at 10:10 am
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Peacock
The Traitors: Will you be a traitor or a faithful? Watch reality stars make that choice in season 3 of the competition show.

Netflix
The Upshaws: Streaming's funniest family is back for more chaos. Part 6 of the sitcom is now available to watch.

Max
The Pitt: Noah Wyle is back in scrubs. The ER actor stars in the brand-new medical drama series.

Prime Video
On Call: From the creators of Law & Order comes a series about police officers in Long Beach, California.

Hulu and Disney+
Goosebumps: The Vanishing: David Schwimmer stars in the new chapter of the thrilling anthology series.

MGM+
Rogue Heroes: Watch how the special forces unit SAS came to be in season 2 of the drama series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

News Partner
