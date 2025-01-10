Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2025 at 10:10 am

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Peacock

The Traitors: Will you be a traitor or a faithful? Watch reality stars make that choice in season 3 of the competition show.

Netflix

The Upshaws: Streaming's funniest family is back for more chaos. Part 6 of the sitcom is now available to watch.

Max

The Pitt: Noah Wyle is back in scrubs. The ER actor stars in the brand-new medical drama series.

Prime Video

On Call: From the creators of Law & Order comes a series about police officers in Long Beach, California.

Hulu and Disney+

Goosebumps: The Vanishing: David Schwimmer stars in the new chapter of the thrilling anthology series.

MGM+

Rogue Heroes: Watch how the special forces unit SAS came to be in season 2 of the drama series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back